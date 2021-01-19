Skip to Content

Italian PM Conte seeks to stay in power with Senate vote

ROME (AP) — Premier Giuseppe Conte is facing a second round of voting to determine if he can hold onto power. Italy’s coalition government is in crisis after a junior partner pulled his party’s ministers from the government to protest Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Conte on Monday won what amounted to a confidence vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies, securing 321-259 in favor of his government with 27 abstentions. Conte goes before the Senate on Tuesday, where support for his coalition government headed by the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party is slimmer. At issue is who controls spending the billions of pandemic funds that Italy is expected to receive from the European Union.

