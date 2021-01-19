Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday. The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives. However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government. There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.