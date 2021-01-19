European aviation agency: 737 Max to be cleared next week

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European aviation safety agency says the Boeing 737 Max will be green-lighted to resume flights in Europe next week, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency told reporters Tuesday the planes will be permitted to fly so long as they meet conditions specified by the agency and that pilots are up to date on their training. The plane already has been cleared to fly in the U.S. and Brazil, and will be allowed to fly in Canada from Wednesday.