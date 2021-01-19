Skip to Content

D.C. Everest Girls win close against Eau Claire North along with other local sports scores

Here are the prep scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Rib Lake 53 Crandon 43
  • Mosinee 80 Antigo 44
  • Eau Claire North 68 D.C. Everest 47
  • Medford 61 Lakeland 38
  • Pacelli 55 Port Edwards 48
  • Rosholt 58 Pittsville 48
  • Northland Pines 66 Tomahawk 50
  • Merrill 80 Wausau East 62
  • SPASH 60 Wausau West 44
  • Amherst 45 Westfield 24
  • Wild Rose 53 Almond-Bancroft 47
  • Stratford 79 Colby 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Rhinelander 56 Ashland 43
  • D.C. Everest 49 Eau Claire North 45
  • Marathon 57 Edgar 55
  • Menomonie 59 Medford 48
  • Pacelli 43 Port Edwards 30
  • Tigerton 44 Tomahawk 33
  • Stratford 51 Loyal 24
  • Abbotsford 61 Northland Pines 47
  • Wausau West 55 Chippewa Falls 26

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 4 Tomahawk 3
  • SPASH 3 Reedsburg/Wis. Dells 2
  • Waupaca 2 Antigo 1
  • Rhinelander 13 Medford 1

