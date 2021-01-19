Capitol photos, videos lead to California doctor’s arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Beverly Hills, California, doctor and coronavirus vaccine critic has been arrested in connection with her alleged role storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Simone Gold was arrested Monday and is facing charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Attempts to reach her attorney to speak on her behalf were unsuccessful. Investigators received tips about Gold’s presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including photographs and videos. She has confirmed her presence at the Capitol to other media outlets. Gold has touted unproven claims about the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.