Weary migrants wait at Guatemala roadblock as caravan stalls

VADO HONDO, Guatemala (AP) — Guatemalan police and soldiers have broken up a group of hundreds of migrants who had spent two nights stuck at a roadblock on a rural highway. Some migrants threw rocks while authorities launched tear gas and pushed the migrants with their riot shields back down the highway. On Monday, their ranks had reduced through attrition as some migrants have agreed to be bused back to the Honduran border. A smaller number have been forcefully sent back after scuffling with authorities who held their line with baton strikes and tear gas.