Taiwan military stages drill aimed at repelling China attack

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese troops using tanks, mortars and small arms staged a drill aimed at repelling an attack from China, which has increased its threats to reclaim the island and its own displays of military might. Maj. Gen. Chen Chong-ji said, “No matter what is happening around the Taiwan Strait, our determination to guard our homeland will never change. Chen said the exercise was intended as a show of Taiwan’s determination to maintain peace between the sides through a show of force. The drills are also meant to reassure the public the military is maintaining its guard ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year festival, when many troops take leave.