Stevens Point Common council approves opening of Goerke stadium for organized athletics

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Common Council approved a modified opening of Goerke stadium for athletics and other activities.

It would include athletes, essential game personnel and a 25% capacity for fans, the mask mandate would also have to be followed.

"We'll be in constant communication between now and March when these are expected to begin and should something change in the atmosphere or climate around COVID-19 locally from a state impact where we would get ordered or change different guidance or protocol at that point we would work really closely with the Portage County Health Department and the school district to review the protocol and change them if they needed to," said Dan Kreme the parks recreation and forestry director for the city.

The park board approved the measure last week.