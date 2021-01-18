Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 6:36AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow has been reported across
parts of the region, and some roads over northern and central
Wisconsin have become icy in spots. The patchy freezing drizzle
is expected to linger through the morning hours. The light snow
may deposit a dusting of accumulations on area roadways this
morning.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roads with a thin layer of ice
that may be difficult to detect. Motorists should be prepared for
locally slippery conditions during the morning commute,
especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads.
Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.