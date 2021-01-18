Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 3:44AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow has been reported across

parts of the region, and some roads over northern and central

Wisconsin have become icy in spots. The patchy freezing drizzle

is expected to linger through the morning hours.

Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roads with a thin layer of ice

that may be difficult to detect. Motorists should be prepared for

locally icy conditions during the morning commute, especially on

bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads. Allow plenty

of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.