Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 3:44AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 3:44AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow has been reported across
parts of the region, and some roads over northern and central
Wisconsin have become icy in spots. The patchy freezing drizzle
is expected to linger through the morning hours.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roads with a thin layer of ice
that may be difficult to detect. Motorists should be prepared for
locally icy conditions during the morning commute, especially on
bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads. Allow plenty
of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.