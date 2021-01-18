Spaniards killed women, kids over slaying of conquistadores

MEXICO CITY (AP) — New research suggests Spanish conquistadores butchered at least a dozen women and children in an Aztec-allied town where the inhabitants sacrificed and ate a detachment of Spaniards they had captured months earlier. The National Institute of Anthropology and History published findings of excavations in the town of Tecoaque, which means “the place where they ate them.” Inhabitants of Tecoaque captured a convoy of about 15 male Spaniards, 50 women and 10 children, 45 Cuban foot soldiers and about 350 of Hernan Cortés’ Indigenous allies in 1520. All were apparently sacrificed over the space of months. Cortés sent a force to destroy the town in revenge.