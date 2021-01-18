Some Neillsville residents still displaced one week after evacuation

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some former tenants at the Olde Hotel in Neillsville are still displaced, one week after the building was evacuated.

"I've lived at that place for a little over eight years now, under three different owners, I've never been late with my rent," said former tenant Tony Friend.

The night after his building was evacuated, he slept in his car. Now, his friend is putting him up at a nearby motel.

Tony and some of the nearly-thirty displaced tenants tell News 9 they are working with the building owners to receive their down payments and prorated final month of rent. However, Tony said the owners have not been forthcoming.

He explained that the building he lived in was not perfect. Three owners after he started living there, he realized the management was not perfect either. "I always knew something was going to happen but I didn't know what," he said. "I didn't expect anything like this."

The current owners declined to comment on tenant issues.