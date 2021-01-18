School choice lawsuit surge pushes possible high court fight

Vermont is facing at least its second lawsuit in four months over a voucher program that allows students in communities that don’t have schools or are not part of supervisory unions to attend schools of their choice. Four Vermont families are suing the state and their school districts. An attorney at the Liberty Justice Center, a nonprofit Chicago-based law firm that fights for school choice, says it’s unfair to only offer the tuition benefit to some Vermont families. If the lawsuit succeeds, the nonprofit says it will file legal challenges in other states with similar programs. But critics say the lawsuit is a veiled attempt to get a case to the U.S. Supreme Court to get more public funding into private education, including religious schools.