Russia expels 2 Dutch diplomats in quid pro quo move

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced the expulsion of two Dutch diplomats in a quid pro quo move. In December, two Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the Netherlands after a Dutch intelligence agency accused them of gathering intelligence on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and nanotechnology. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned a Dutch envoy to protest a move it described as “unfriendly and provocative,” adding that the accusations against the Russian diplomats were “slanderous and unfounded.” It said that two Dutch diplomats were ordered to leave Moscow in two weeks “on the principle of reciprocity.”