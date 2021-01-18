Petition hopes to urge state leaders to extend eviction moratorium and support

(WAOW) -- The Rural and Urban Communities United in Solidarity Coalition (RUCUS), North Side Rising, Our Wisconsin Revolution and Rise Wisconsin have started a petition urging state leaders to help folks in Wisconsin who may face eviction with the CDC moratorium set to end this month.

An organizer from RUCUS said that between 35,000 and 75,000 Wisconsinites could face eviction on Feb. 1.

"We have a multi step approach," said organizer Lauren Henkelman. "We have the petition to spread the word as well as have a resolution drafted to share with city councils and county boards across the state. Then we're hoping that individual municipalities can put pressure on the state to take action."

The CDC moratorium was put in place during the pandemic to help those who were struggling to make rent payments.