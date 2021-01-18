Pakistani raid kills Taliban suspected of slaying of troops

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces raided a hideout in a former insurgent stronghold in the country’s northwest, killing two Taliban fighters, including one suspected of involvement in an October attack that killed six soldiers. A third suspect was arrested. Monday’s raid took place in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The six soldiers were killed in a bomb attack in the region three months ago. The military statement provided no further details. Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on troops in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, citing concerns that insurgents are regrouping there.