Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has reacted angrily to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to reports of the exchange, which took place three days before the airstrike. It indicates anchor Arnab Goswami had prior knowledge of the Indian attack and that the strike was designed to drum up support for Modi in his reelection bid in the pending general election.