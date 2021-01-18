Skip to Content

Judge orders Navalny remanded for 30 days, spokeswoman says

MOSCOW (AP) — A judge has ordered to remand Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The ruling Monday concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday. Navalny flew to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

