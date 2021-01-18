Mixed bag of weather this week

We will be starting the week on a cooling trend before breezy and mild conditions move in midweek. Temperatures will bounce around quite a bit, and skies will vary as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a flurry, lake-effect snow showers possible north.

High: 25 Wind: NW becoming West 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times and cooler. Lake-effect snow possible far-north.

Low: 9 Wind: WNW ~ 10

Tuesday: Variable skies with more breaks of sun south. Much cooler. Small chance of lake effect snow.

High: 17 Wind: WNW ~ 10

Be a bit careful on your morning commute this morning as an extremely light band of snow/flurries tracks across Wisconsin. No accumulation is expected, but a thin coating of light snow or drizzle could lead to slick roadways. Snow showers will be out of the region by 7 AM, but the effects may remain until midday. As far as the rest of the day, there is a continual chance of a flurry, and lake effect snow showers will likely be initiated due to NW winds. Despite being on a slight cooling trend today will still be above average by a few degrees with highs in the mid-20s.

Tonight cooling will once again take place, especially with breaks in the clouds moving in the late evening. Temperatures will drop to the upper single digits or low teens across the region. Winds from the WNW will likely make temperatures across the entire state feel like the single digits, however. The winds will also still create an opportunity for lake effect snow.

While many Wisconsinites will be happy to see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, chilly air ushered in from the NW will make conditions quite frigid. Expect highs in the teens across the state with cloudier skies to the north and quite a few breaks of sun in the south. Wednesday and Thursday following will be much milder with temperatures in the upper 20s or low 30s; however, it won't feel much different. Blustery winds with gusts around 30 miles an hour can be expected, so while the temperature will be mild, it will not feel very comfortable outside.

Friday and Saturday will bounce back to the teens, but will still be a welcome change. Winds will become much milder and each day will have a decent amount of sunshine. We are also tracking a winter weather system will be building into Sunday, however, it is too far out for exact details.

Enjoy your Monday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 18-January 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - A winter storm produced heavy snow and high winds across the southwestern U.S. Snowfall totals ranged up to 18 inches at Lake Arrowhead CA and Ashford AZ. High winds in New Mexico gusted to 100 mph east of Albuquerque. Unseasonably warm weather continued from Texas to the Atlantic coast. Twenty cities reported record high temperatures for the date including Roanoke VA with a reading of 71 degrees. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)