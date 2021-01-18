Michelin France stars awarded in virtual ceremony

PARIS (AP) — France’s Michelin Guide, which has long served as a bible for foodies, is adapting its awards ceremony for 2020. It is handing out its stars at a virtual ceremony at the Eiffel Tower on Monday. From the Jules Verne restaurant on the Paris monument’s second floor, judges are giving out this year’s stars for their 2021 France guide. The country famed for its cuisine saw restaurants closed for large parts of last year during what was one of Europe’s harshest lockdowns. Michelin France told the AP that it squeezed its anonymous reviews into a reduced six-month period, from May to October, when restrictions on restaurants were eased.