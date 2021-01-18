Learning to cope through the political tension

MADISON (WKOW) -- The political climate is still tense right now after the recent attacks on the nation's capitol and the potential for violence ahead of Inauguration Day.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shanda Wells says during these stressful times, it's important to listen to how your body and mind are reacting.

The next step is learning how to deal with your stressors in a healthy way.

"Really being able to freshly identify when that level of stress is getting to the level that you should do something about it for yourself, and then being able to identify what kind of coping skills really work for you," Dr. Wells said.

She says if you're feeling stressed, you should try to find a balance between staying engaged and giving yourself a break.