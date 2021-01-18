Kamala Harris formally resigns Senate seat en route to being 1st female VP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WQOW) – In a letter to California’s governor, Sen. Kamala Harris has formally announced her resignation from the United States Senate.

Harris will be sworn in as vice president on Wednesday. She will become the first woman vice president and the first Black and Asian American vice president.

In her letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Harris called it an honor to have served the people of California for four years.

Her resignation took effect at 11 a.m. CT on Monday.

Newsom previously announced Alex Padilla would be taking over Harris’ seat. He was the California Secretary of State.