Japan urges South Korea to drop wartime compensation demands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister is accusing South Korea of worsening already strained ties by making what he called illegal demands for compensation for the sexual abuse of Korean women and use of forced laborers during World War II. A South Korean court ruled on Jan. 8 that Japan must compensate 12 women who were sexually abused in Japanese military brothels during the war. The ruling worsened relations between the countries which had already plunged to the lowest level in decades over earlier South Korean rulings on Japan’s actions during its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called the new ruling “absolutely unthinkable under international law.”