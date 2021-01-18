Italian PM Conte seeks to save his government from falling

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday asked lawmakers for their “clear backing” to overcome a political crisis that he said had provoked “deep dismay” among Italians whose chief concern is the COVID-19 pandemic. Conte lost his coalition majority with the defection of Cabinet ministers belonging to former Premier Matteo Renzi’s tiny but key Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party. Renzi has faced harsh criticism for the power play during a pandemic, but he has defended the move as necessary to prevent Conte from amassing too much power.