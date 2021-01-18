EU insists virus shots will remain voluntary

The European Union’s trying to ease fears that citizens might be forced to get coronavirus vaccines before they’re allowed to travel. Concern has been mounting as the European Commission weighs a Greek proposal to issue vaccination certificates to help get travelers to their vacation destinations more quickly. Countries dependent on tourism want to avoid another disastrous summer. Greece plans to issue digital vaccination certificates. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said Monday that “vaccination is voluntary.” Sefcovic noted that some people cannot be inoculated for health reasons while others might just object. He said the EU wants to avoid any “different treatment of these people, or any kind of limitations of their rights.”