DHS Data: Nearly 31,000 COVID-19 cases remain active in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the percentage of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continues to rise. It still does not mean the state is out of the woods yet.

On Monday, DHS reported 1,083 new cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 522,877. DHS reports that of the total, 30,915 are still considered as active, which is just under 6% of cases.

DHS has three definitions to determine when a COVID-19 case can be considered recovered:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.

Due to the varied nature of recovering from the virus, DHS says some cases may improperly end up in the "recovered" category.

The seven-day average for newly reported cases has been decreasing since January 9, as of Monday it is 2,075.

The state still remains in the "very high" category for disease activity, according to DHS' last reporting period (December 30, 2020 through January 12, 2021). In that two week period, DHS reports the case burden as 622.3 per 100,000 with no significant change in trajectory.

The North Central Region has a burden of 560 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory. Three counties had increasing trajectory: Waupaca, Taylor and Vilas; the rest had no significant change.

The state reports 19 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of those in the state who have died from the virus to 5,470.

On Monday, the seven-day average for newly reported deaths is 44.

DHS also reported 54 people were newly-hospitalized. This brings the total of those hospitalized from the virus to 23,130.

As of Sunday afternoon, 853 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 58 from the day prior.

Of those, 207 are in the ICU, down 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

According to preliminary numbers, 239,102 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 35,924 individuals have completed the series.

Although DHS is still awaiting the final recommendations for the proposed populations for Phase 1B from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC), vaccinations of that group begins. Aspirus is now taking appointments for police and fire personnel, and say they will expand vaccinations soon.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.