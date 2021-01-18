Carmaker Stellantis shares buoyed in Milan, Paris on 1st day

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest car company in the world. Stellantis shares rose 2.5% in Milan in early trading to 13.18 euros ($15.91). CEO Carlos Tavares said during a virtual bell-ringing ceremony that the merger creates 25 billion euros in shareholder value. Stellantis will launch on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, due to the Monday U.S. bank holiday, followed by a news conference with Tavares.