Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:57AM CST until January 17 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:57AM CST until January 17 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Slippery Travel Conditions into this Morning from Icy and Snow
Covered Roads…
.Lingering freezing drizzle over central and southwest Wisconsin
will transition to light snow early this morning. Some untreated
icy roads may accumulate a layer of light snow on them, leading
to slippery travel conditions even after drizzle has stopped. If
you must travel, take it slow and be prepared for slippery road
conditions.
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle transitioning to light snow. Additional
snow accumulations of less than a half inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.