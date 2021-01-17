Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:57AM CST until January 17 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Slippery Travel Conditions into this Morning from Icy and Snow

Covered Roads…

.Lingering freezing drizzle over central and southwest Wisconsin

will transition to light snow early this morning. Some untreated

icy roads may accumulate a layer of light snow on them, leading

to slippery travel conditions even after drizzle has stopped. If

you must travel, take it slow and be prepared for slippery road

conditions.

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle transitioning to light snow. Additional

snow accumulations of less than a half inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.