Winter free fishing weekend wraps up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Anglers took advantage of ice on the lake all weekend. While veterans were warm in their shanties, some new to the hobby who bared the cold, for the sake of trying something new.

Connor Smith of Wausau said, "when I was four or five I went out with my dad, i fell on the ice and, that was it for me."

Now he's giving the sport of frozen fishing a second go, over a decade later.

"Everybody's stuck at home so I thought, why not try some new hobbies? And we already had fishing stuff so, break it out and try it again," said Smith.

He's had some beginners luck too. "Were catching one every ten-fifteen minutes so its pretty consistent," Smith continued.

Some people that are new to Central Wisconsin, like Jennifer Banarez and Jeffrey Shu say they couldn't help but notice the fascination with fishing.

"When we drive through here we see everyone with their shacks, and just everyone congregating in this area so we were like this must be a Wisconsin thing to do," said Shu.

This weekend they threw themselves into the staple mid-west pastime, ice fishing both Saturday and Sunday.

"We're giving it a go, we live pretty close to here, we thought it would be exciting, its part of the culture and we'd like to really immerse ourselves in it and…See what its like!" said Banarez.

The two say they're learning the trick of the trade as they go. Shu said, "i'm enjoying it. The patience thing is a new thing. I heard that people usually just hangout in their shacks and have some beer, but were really just enjoying being outside."

The weekend isn't meant to be anything fancy, The DNR says it's just to encourage Wisconsinites to take advantage of what their state has to offer

The department of natural resources Teresa Stabo said, "its just a way for people to go out and enjoy our great lakes this time of year."