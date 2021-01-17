Variety this week, but not much snow expected

Variety this week, but not much snow expectedNew
The new week began with a dreary look as cloud cover lingered throughout the day. Overnight and early morning light snow or flurries and spotty freezing drizzle moved away to the southeast during the afternoon. Highs ranged from the low to mid 20s north of Wausau to the mid to upper 20s south.
The forecast for the rest of the week includes an up-and-down temperature pattern, some wind, and a bit of snow.
Waves of low pressure will track through the region Monday, later Wednesday through Thursday, and again next weekend. Flurries or a few snow showers will be possible tonight, then again Monday and Tuesday especially over the northern part of the state. Lake-effect snow showers will be possible north of Wausau Friday. There will be a chance of snow throughout the area Sunday.
Seasonal temperatures are forecast tomorrow, then Tuesday will be colder. Wednesday and Thursday will be mild again, with chilly air returning Friday and Saturday. Plenty of wind is expected Wednesday through Friday.
Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. January 17, 2021
