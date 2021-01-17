Uganda’s opposition rejects Museveni’s reelection as ‘fraud’

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A day after Uganda’s longtime leader was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, the opposition party dismissed the results as “fraud” and called for the release of their leader, Bobi Wine, who has been under house arrest for several days. According to official results, President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth five-year term, extending his rule to four decades. Top opposition challenger Wine dismissed Museveni’s victory as “cooked-up, fraudulent results” while his party urged the government to release the challenger. The electoral commission said that Museveni received 58% of the vote to Wine’s 34%, with a voter turnout of 52%.