Tribute to King, rebuke of demagogues in Warnock sermon

ATLANTA (AP) — A day before the nation celebrates the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock of Georgia has returned to his pulpit at the church that was King’s spiritual home. Warnock delivered Sunday’s online sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he is the pastor. His message included a tribute to King and a call for the nation to adopt what he called “God’s vision of equity.” He also referenced what he called an “unthinkable” Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol by people he said were “stirred up by demagogues.”