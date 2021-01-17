Ticketed fans experience Lambeau under Covid-19 protocols, as nearly 9000 watch Packers beat the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mark Junio was one of the lucky season ticket holders to score seats for Saturday’s game.

“I have my own hand sanitizer, we haven’t tailgated. I’m hopefully not even going to need to use the facilities. Sit in my seat and watch the game and cheer the packers on to a win,” Junio said.

According to the Packers Organization, it sold about 6500 tickets.

Junio bought four, bringing his friends along.

“I’m hoping that they maybe jack up the number a little bit,” Junio said.

Workers and members of the media went through a health screening before going inside.

Fans were required to wear masks at all times and tailgating was prohibited at Lambeau parking lots.

“I feel like everything they’ve done is going to make it safe. I mean we’re outdoors. We’re spaced apart. You’re in your own pod with people you know, everyone has got to wear masks,” Todd Dorazio said. “They’ve done everything they can and it’s going to be completely safe.”

Between 8,000 to 9,000 were at Lambeau Field siting in designated pods to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Besides season ticket holders, the crowd was mixed of first responders, health care workers, members of the military and family members of Packers staff.

“Totally excited, I couldn’t believe we got actually in,” Todd Chesbro said. “But, I do feel it’s kind of...a bittersweet moment today because we’d really like the other fans to be here along with us rooting on.”

The Packers Organization told Action 2 News it doesn’t expect to increase the number of fans it allows for next week’s game.