Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 8:12PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow has been reported across

the region this evening, and some roads over northern Wisconsin

have already become icy in spots. The patchy freezing drizzle may

linger into the overnight hours.

Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roads with a thin layer of ice

that may be difficult to detect. Motorists should be prepared for

locally icy conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, and

secondary roads. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.