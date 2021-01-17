Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 8:12PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 8:12PM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow has been reported across
the region this evening, and some roads over northern Wisconsin
have already become icy in spots. The patchy freezing drizzle may
linger into the overnight hours.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roads with a thin layer of ice
that may be difficult to detect. Motorists should be prepared for
locally icy conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, and
secondary roads. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid
braking suddenly.