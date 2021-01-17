Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:54AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:54AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Patchy freezing drizzle has been reported across portions of
north-central Wisconsin this morning along with ice covered
roadways. The freezing drizzle is expected to slowly diminish
later this morning.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways and other elevated
surfaces with a thin layer of ice that may be difficult to
detect. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges,
overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance
and avoid braking suddenly.