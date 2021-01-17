Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:54AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Patchy freezing drizzle has been reported across portions of

north-central Wisconsin this morning along with ice covered

roadways. The freezing drizzle is expected to slowly diminish

later this morning.

Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways and other elevated

surfaces with a thin layer of ice that may be difficult to

detect. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges,

overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance

and avoid braking suddenly.