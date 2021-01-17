Seniors volunteer for MLK Day of Service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday, January 18th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in honor of the late reverend, many will participte in a national day of service.

United Way of Maratrhon County's Retired and Senior Volunteers (RSVP) are spending the putting together "kindness kits" for those in the warming center and writing kindness cards for residents in area nursing homes, among other activities.

While the goal of the day is to do something for others, Sarah Olafson, director of communications for United Way of Marathon County says there's something in it for everyone, "it's not just impactful for the child or person that receiving the backpack, makes a big difference on the volunteer."

If you are looking for a way to help tomorrow, United Way of Marathon County ecourages you to visit the volunteer opportunties page on their website: https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/