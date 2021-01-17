Packers to host Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC Championship

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat Drew Brees and the Saints Sunday night to advance to the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field next Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. on FOX.

The Buccaneers defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions of Brees, to get to the NFC title game.

It's the 14th time Brady will play in a conference championship game.

The Buccaneers beat the Packers in their meeting earlier this season 38-10.

The Packers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but then Aaron Rodgers was picked off twice, including a pick-six, and the Packers were never able to score again.

But the Packers come into this game red hot, having won seven straight. Their last loss came on Sunday, Nov. 22 against Indianapolis.