Packers selling 6,500 tickets for NFC Championship game

The Green Bay Packers will be selling 6,500 tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

Season ticket holders who opted in this summer for the chance to buy tickets will receive on-sale information via email on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster. No tickets will be for sale through the Packers' ticket office.

Prices for the tickets will vary from $215 to $280 based on location.

As was the case for the Divisional game, tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. The Season Ticket Holders who purchase the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. No exceptions will be made to this policy. These steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all people attending the game.

The plan to again host ticketed fans continues utilizing the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games and Divisional Round. It is expected that Season Ticket Holders attend with members of their household. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for this game, as both areas utilize indoor spaces.

