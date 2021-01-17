Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to fly home to Russia on Sunday after recovering in Germany from his poisoning in August with a nerve agent. Navalny announced on Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities’ threats to put him behind bars again. On Thursday, Russia’s prison service said that he faces immediate arrest once he returns. Navalny, who has blamed his poisoning on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning.