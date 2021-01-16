Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 9:25PM CST until January 17 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 9:25PM CST until January 17 at 12:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
…Hazardous Driving Conditions This Evening Due To Ice Covered
and Slippery Roadways…
.Areas of freezing drizzle has led to ice covered and very
slippery roadways. Numerous accidents have been reported. This
freezing drizzle is expected to taper off and transition to very
light snow or flurries by midnight
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle will produce a glaze of ice.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on ice covered and slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.