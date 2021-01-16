Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:45PM CST until January 17 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:45PM CST until January 17 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Hazardous Driving Conditions Tonight Due To Ice Covered and
Slippery Roadways…
.Areas of freezing drizzle have caused some roads to become ice
covered and slippery. Numerous accidents have been reported.
Lingering freezing drizzle should transition to light snow toward
3 AM, but untreated roads and sidewalks may still be icy even
after drizzle stops. If you must travel, take it slow and be
prepared for icy conditions.
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on ice covered and slippery roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.