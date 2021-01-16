Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:45PM CST until January 17 at 3:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Hazardous Driving Conditions Tonight Due To Ice Covered and

Slippery Roadways…

.Areas of freezing drizzle have caused some roads to become ice

covered and slippery. Numerous accidents have been reported.

Lingering freezing drizzle should transition to light snow toward

3 AM, but untreated roads and sidewalks may still be icy even

after drizzle stops. If you must travel, take it slow and be

prepared for icy conditions.

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and light snow. Ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on ice covered and slippery roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.