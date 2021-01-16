While COVID-19 cases surge, flu cases are way down

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 cases raged in 2020 and the seasonal flu all but vanished.

Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon Co. Health Department says, "we are having a milder than normal flu season."

The CDC reported more than 65,000 cases of the flu nationwide during the 2019 flu season. During the same time period, this flu season the agency reported a little over 1,000 cases, leaving experts hopeful for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We do have a vaccine for the flu and we've seen the effectiveness of getting the vaccine plays out this year so I think that's something we should look at as encouraging for when we do have the vaccine more widely available for covid for people to get vaccinated," said James Nash, Physician for Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic.

Health officials say the fact that more residents received their flu vaccine definitely played a role. According to Nash, this is the highest flu vaccination rate we've had. But it's not just the individuals getting vaccinated that resulted in lower case numbers, Burrows says, "I think we can attribute it to in addition to the masking and hand washing but also we are gathering in smaller groups if we're gathering at all."

However, those precautions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but if that's the case, why are we seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases around the country?

"Masking tends to work a little bit better for flu than it does for covid one of the things is for covid the particles that are in the covid virus stay in the air longer than the flu virus does," said Nash.

Officials say these flu case numbers speak volumes about the way COVID-19 spreads to others.

Flu season isn't over just yet and health officials say if you haven't recived your flu shot you can still get one.