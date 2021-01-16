State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops

Chain-link fencing surrounds state capitols and police and National Guard troops are on patrol or standby in advance of possible violence leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries. Signs of ramped up security were in abundance from Atlanta to Sacramento, California throughout the week. SWAT officers stood guard at the Georgia State Capitol. A bomb-sniffing dog surveyed the capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. State troopers stood atop the Ohio Statehouse.