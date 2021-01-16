Special Weather Statement issued January 16 at 1:59AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

A mix of rain and snow is expected across the region this morning.

There may even be some patchy freezing drizzle at times. Snow

accumulations should remain under an inch in most locations.

Roads are already slippery in spots across much of the region,

according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Travel

conditions may worsen as temperatures fall below freezing,

especially northwest of the Fox Valley and bayshore areas.

Motorists should be prepared for locally hazardous travel conditions

tonight. If you must travel, be sure to slow down and maintain a

safe distance from other vehicles.