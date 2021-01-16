Special Weather Statement issued January 16 at 11:10AM CST by NWS Duluth MN
Freezing drizzle and flurries are moving across the area this
morning. Patchy freezing drizzle is expected to slowly diminish
through the early afternoon hours and slowly switch to all light
snow.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways and other elevated
surfaces with a thin layer of ice that may be difficult to
detect. Please use extreme caution…especially on bridges…
overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance
and avoid braking suddenly.