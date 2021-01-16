Special Weather Statement issued January 16 at 11:10AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Freezing drizzle and flurries are moving across the area this

morning. Patchy freezing drizzle is expected to slowly diminish

through the early afternoon hours and slowly switch to all light

snow.

Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways and other elevated

surfaces with a thin layer of ice that may be difficult to

detect. Please use extreme caution…especially on bridges…

overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance

and avoid braking suddenly.