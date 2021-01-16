Riverwolves honor late owner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Riverwolves announced earlier this week that their co-owner had lost her 10 year battle to ovarian cancer.

Saturday night the hockey team took a moment to honor Teri Woodhull and her longstanding contribution to the Wolves and junior hockey in Central Wisconsin.

The team saying Woodhull brought out the best in everyone she met, and had a huge impact on the hockey community.

Zach Serwe, Riverwolves director of business operations said, "her spirit as a person, it was just so strong and I never met someone with that hard will to ge the job done and do it the right way. It's going to be exciting to honor her through the Riverwolves and continue to make her proud."

Along with the pre-game ceremony, players now wear a sticker on their helmets in Teri's honor.

Serwe says they plan to have games dedicated to Teri and ovarian cancer awareness in years to come.