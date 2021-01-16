Official: 2 insider attackers kill 12 Afghan militiamen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say an insider attack by at least two members of an Afghan militia has killed 12 of their fellow militiamen. A police spokesman in the western Herat province said Saturday that the attackers fled with weapons and ammunition. A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the insider attack, which took place late Friday. Meanwhile, a sticky bomb attached to an armored police SUV exploded in the capital, Kabul. The blast Saturday killed two policemen and wounded another. In the southern Helmand province, a suicide car bomber targeted a police compound late Friday, killing one policeman and wounding two others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.