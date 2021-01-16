Missouri woman seen with Pelosi sign charged in DC riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with taking a splintered name plate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, was charged Friday with with five counts, including disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business and the stealing or disposing of government property. She had not been arrested as of early Saturday afternoon, according to court documents. Her home phone number rang unanswered. According to the FBI, the agency received online tips from at least three people identifying Hernandez as the person seen in TV news footage holding up up a broken piece of wood engraved with the words “House” and “Nancy” during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.