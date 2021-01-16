March for Life asks its supporters to stay home this year

Organizers of the March for Life are asking their supporters nationwide not to gather in Washington this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest. Instead, a small group of invited anti-abortion leaders will march on Jan. 29 in a livestreamed event. Football star Tim Tebow is still scheduled to make a keynote speech at a virtual gala taking place after the downsized march. President Donald Trump last year became the first sitting U.S. president to address the March. This year’s event will take place nine days after the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden. He is a staunch supporter of abortion rights.