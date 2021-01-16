Marathon Co. Sheriffs are asking for help to find missing man

(WAOW)- Marathon County Sheriff's Department released information about a missing man in our area.

They are assisting the Antigo Police Department to search for Corey Moegenburg.

Moegenburg was last seen Tuesday afternoon on January 12th.

His car was located in the west unite of the Eau Claire Dells Marathon County Park.

Moegenburg is 49-years-old and 5'10 and approximately 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt and may have on this tan Carhartt jacket.

If anyone saw Moegenburg around the time he disappeared or has any information you are asked to contact the Antigo Police Department of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.